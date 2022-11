The piano students of Stacy Konczak of Maestro & Mi Music Academy will be performing two recitals at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Auditorium Ballroom, located at 109 Wright St. in La Salle.

The recitals will include students from Ottawa, Utica, Mendota, La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Tonica and Bureau and Putnam counties.

These events are free and open to the public.