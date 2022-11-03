Photo: PCHS Interact and Rotary host 2022 Grange Halloween Party

On Saturday, October 22, the PCHS Interact and the Putnam County Rotary hosted the Grange Halloween Party and Parade at the McNabb Fire Hall.

There were over 40 participants in the costume contest. After the costume judging and the parade, children and their parents enjoyed games such as the cakewalk, the Frankenstein Flush and the Witch Hunt Ring Toss.

Participants also enjoyed prizes, drinks and snacks. There were over four large totes of canned goods that were donated by the participants to the PC Food Pantry.

The group wanted to thank Brad Popurella, Fire Chief and Andy Jackson, Putnam County EMS Director and the crew that made things possible to host the Grange Halloween Party and Parade at the McNabb Fire Hall.