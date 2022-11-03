Peru company fined $36,000 for death of factory worker

American Nickeloid in Peru was fined $36,980 and found in serious violation of federal safety standards after the death of an employee, records show.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted an inspection and found three violations classified as “serious” surrounding the death of Dalzell resident William Schmollinger in February 2022, according to a report from OSHA. Schmollinger got stuck in a conveyor at American Nickeloid while trying to clear a blockage and later died from injuries to the head and neck, according to OSHA.
“We have implemented any and all increased safety recommendations and cooperated fully with the OSHA investigation,” said Susan Jones, human resources manager for American Nickeloid.
Scott Allen, U.S Department of Labor Regional Director for Public Affairs and Media Relations, said the three violations involved hazardous energy sources.
“OSHA determined the employer did not require employees to shut equipment off and isolate hazardous energy sources prior to allowing them to clear jams on the large leveler line,” Allen said. “Failing to take those steps exposes employees to serious injury or death if the equipment moves unexpectedly, as was the case in this incident.”
OSHA violations are classified as serious, willful, repeat, other or unclassified, and OSHA thoroughly investigates all workplace deaths. A serious violation exists when the workplace hazard could cause an accident or illness that would most likely result in employee death or serious physical harm.
The first violation was related to the employer failing to conduct annual inspections of energy control procedures, which are critical for identifying deficiencies within the hazardous energy control program, according to the citation report.
The second violation, according to the report, was related to the employer failing to train employees on how to effectively control hazardous energy when performing maintenance activities on the large leveler line. Without that training, employees were exposed to potential unexpected start-ups, energization and/or release of stored energy that could result in crushing and amputation hazards.
The third violation was related to the employer not checking if hazardous energy sources were controlled when employees performed maintenance activities on the large leveler line. This would include clearing jams and exposes employees to crushing hazards from the unexpected movement of the machine, according to the report.
OSHA issued a $12,327 fine for each violation, totaling $36,980. OSHA fines go to the U.S Treasury’s general fund. All fines were paid by American Nickeloid to OSHA and the violations have since been abated.