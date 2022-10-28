La Salle veterans’ home COVID-19 cases decline from 65 to 51 active cases

The Illinois Veterans’ Home in La Salle reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases Friday with 38 positive residents and 13 positive staff.

As of Tuesday, there were 42 residents and 23 staff at the veterans’ home who tested positive for COVID-19, showing case numbers are slightly improving.

Those infected have mild cases with cold-like symptoms, and there have been no hospitalizations, according to Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Public Information Officer Maureen Hartigan.

All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored and cared for by Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs personnel, according to a statement released Monday morning from IDVA Director Terry Prince.

The residents have been vaccinated, and COVID-19 treatment therapies have been administered as needed.