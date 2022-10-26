Putnam County libraries announce November activity schedule

Putnam County libraries announced its November activity schedule for the following locations.

All locations will be closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

The bad art craft of the month will be Oreo turkeys. Pickup is during library hours.

National Donut Day will be celebrated with a free donut at the library on the morning of Friday, Nov. 4.

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The worker will discuss available benefits and services for older adults.

Cricut MakerSpace will be held all day Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18. Crafty adults are welcome. This month’s craft is Thanksgiving Etched Glass. Call ahead to reserve a space.

Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

November Make and Take craft will be available all month long. This month’s craft is an Eye-Spy activity.

Flutes for Vets will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Kenneth Troyan will be playing native flutes at the library to honor Veterans.

Prairie State Primer will be held at 6 pm. Nov. 15. John Lynn will be discussing how Illinois got its name as the prairie state.

Granville story hour will be at 1 p.m. every Wednesday in October. The event will feature stories and activities.

Book discussion group will meet the second and fourth Monday of every month at 1 p.m. There is no assigned book to read and the event is group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books, brunch and bingo will be held Saturday, Nov. 5. The event will feature food, books and bingo.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Story hour will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The book will be “I Spy Jar.”

Kids pick movie night will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. This is a movie and pizza night.

Tie Dye Tile Coaster will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

M/P Extension Office Ag in the Classroom: Turkeys will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Bad Art Craft, Oreo turkeys, will be offered throughout the month. This craft is available to go and can be picked up during library hours.

Mason jar fairy light craft will be offered at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

National Donut Day will be celebrated with a free donut all morning Saturday, Nov. 5.

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The worker will answer questions about and discuss available benefits for older adults.

Kids pick movie night with pizza will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

History of Coca-Cola by Dick Volker will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Volker worked with the company for more than 40 years and has created a history of the company dating to its origin.

A World Gone Bad: World War I event will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Historian Jim Gibbons will take visitors through the first of two of the most catastrophic wars in our nation’s history.