The Henry Presbyterian Church will hold a free Surviving the Holidays GriefShare seminar at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at 511 Wirt St.

This seminar is geared toward those wondering how to survive the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas after losing a loved one.

For information or to register for the event, visit griefshare.org/holidays or call 309-238-0432 or 309-364-2556.