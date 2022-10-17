6 Putnam County highway-rail crossings to receive safety improvements

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved an agreement requiring the Norfolk Southern Railway Company to replace existing crossbucks and antiquated automatic warning devices at six crossings in Putnam County.

The company will install new automatic warning devices and circuitry at railroad milepost Ks-174.79 in McNabb, McCoy, Main and Division Streets in Granville, Hennepin Street in Mark and St. Paul Street near Granville.

The total combined cost for the new automatic devices at the six crossings is estimated to be $2,324,967.

ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $2,208,721.

NS will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices.

“Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employee safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC,” ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said. “The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that’s a win for everyone who uses the crossings.”

All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date.