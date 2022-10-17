Photos: Putnam County 2nd graders visit Al Cioni Ford

As Putnam County Primary 2nd Graders looked to learn about sales and service, they took a trip to Al Cioni Ford in Granville.

Sales Manager and Bronco Specialist, Laura Vaessen first explained to them about the importance of having great service to customers. Vaessen also had fun quizzing the kids about the Bronco.

As Putnam County Primary 2nd Graders looked to learn about sales and service, they took a trip to Al Cioni Ford in Granville. (Photo provided by Al Cioni Ford)

The kids were also able to sit in the Bronco and checking out its features.

Jared Vaessen, Service Manager at Al Cioni Ford had the kids answer questions on the V6 Engine that was on display as they got to check out underneath the hood of a vehicle and see where everything goes.