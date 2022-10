The Magnolia United Methodist Church will hold its annual hog roast from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 150 W. Prairie St. in Magnolia.

Food at the event will include pulled pork on buns, potato salad or cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, baked beans, applesauce, homemade desserts and drinks.

Carryouts for this event are available. The building is chair lift accessible.