Yepsen Chiropractic celebrates 30 years in Granville

Yepsen Chiropractic, located at 108 S. McCoy St., is celebrating 30 years of service in Granville.

Dr. Alan Yepsen and his wife Michelle, founded Yepsen Chiropractic on Sept. 21 1992 at its original location at 222 S. McCoy St.

The Yepsen’s have raised two children, Dr. Bryton Yepsen; a chiropractor of Kenosha Wisconsin and Shelby Klais; an accountant for John Deere of Davenport Iowa.

The Yepsen’s wanted to thank the community for their support over the years as well as past and present employees, local businesses, friends and acquaintances.

Dr. Yepsen stated that retirement isn’t in the near future as he doesn’t see himself retiring from something that he loves to do.

“I don’t think we’ll make another 30, but we won’t be going anywhere for quite some time,” Yepsen said.