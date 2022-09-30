Putnam County Community Center provides Medicare open enrollment assistance

Medicare Open Enrollment is October 15 through December 7. Each year, Medicare beneficiaries should review available Part D plans to ensure they have the best plan for their needs and that they are not overpaying.

Through the Senior Health Insurance Program funding, the Putnam County Community Center has trained Medicare counselors who can provide unbiased help as well as enrollment assistance.

In addition to Part D plans, counselors can help you explore other parts of Medicare such as Extra Help and Medicare Savings Programs to help with the cost of Medicare.

During 2021 Medicare Open Enrollment, PCCC SHIP counselors helped its clients save over $34,000. Medicare assistance is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only; limited evening appointments available by request. Call 815-339-2711 or 800-757-4579 to schedule.

PCCC’s Community Outreach worker will be in various locations throughout Putnam County during Medicare Open Enrollment to ensure all areas in Putnam County have access to assistance. The next community Outreach event is scheduled for November 10 at the Hennepin Library from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

A Medicare card, a list of current prescriptions, and preferred pharmacy will be needed if you are seeking assistance with Medicare Part D Plans.

The PCCC is following all precautionary COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of its staff and participants.