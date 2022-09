The Chief Senachwine NSDAR Chapter will hold its regular meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse in Putnam.

There will be a presentation by Constitution Week Chair Elise Bittner titled “Cooking Up a New Nation: Colonial Foods and Ratification of the U.S. Constitution.”

There will be a luncheon featuring foods from the 13 colonies following the presentation. Members are reminded to bring food and paper goods for donation to the Koinonia Food Pantry.