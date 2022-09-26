September 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Ladd looks to raise funds to repair War Memorial Park soldier statue

Estimated fee for repair is $12,020

By Shaw Local News Network
The Village of Ladd has announced it will be starting an effort to raise funds to repair the soldier statue in War Memorial Park. The statue is deteriorating as SOS - Save our Soldier - has begun in an effort to have the statue professionally restored. (Photo provided by the Village of Ladd)

Dr. Andrzej Dajnowski is skilled in monument restoration and has agreed to restore and treat the statue, plaques and stone. The fee for his expertise is $12,020.

All donations are being accepted via mail or a drop off to the village clerk.

For questions or to learn more information contact Gary Marini at 815-894-3009 or Sandy Galetti at 815-894-2954.