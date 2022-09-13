Rotary District Governor visits Putnam County Rotary

Putnam County Rotary was played host to Rotary District Governor Laura Kann, of Princeton, at a recent Club meeting at L J’s Garden Cafe in Magnolia.

The Rotary District covers north-central and north-western Illinois, including 43 Rotary Clubs, 25 Early Act and Interact Clubs for students K-12 and two Rotaract Clubs for young professionals and college students.

Kann is a retired scientist and researcher with the Center For Disease Control in Atlanta. Following their retirement from the CDC, she and her husband returned to Kann’s hometown of Princeton where she joined Princeton Rotary Club.

In her message to Putnam County Rotary members, the District Governor thanked the Club for its many service projects and support of Rotary’s world health and humanitarian programs.

She shared the vision of Rotary International President Jennifer Jones of Windsor, Canada, urging Rotarians to imagine and work toward a better world by warmly welcoming new members and guests while ramping up efforts to serve those in need.

Rotary International’s first woman president has also been a guest of Putnam County Rotary, at a weekend conference previously hosted by the club at Starved Rock State Park.

Among her District-wide initiatives this year, District Governor Kann announced the re-opening of Youth Exchange, including long-term and summer-only programs for high school students and a new literacy initiative to provide new books to local libraries and media centers.

Rotary is an international organization of community volunteers dedicated to service, open to all who wish to join or volunteer in local projects. For more information contact PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.