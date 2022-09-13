September 13, 2022
La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation to host dinner on Oct. 3

Tickets are $10

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation is hosting a family dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at the Right Spice, located at 2102 Fourth St. in Peru.

The dinner is $10 per person and includes chicken strips with fries and coleslaw or spaghetti and garlic bread.

Dine in, carry out and curbside pickup will be available. Guests requesting curbside pickup should line up facing south on Pike Street alongside the restaurant.

Tickets can be purchases from any member of the foundation. Tickets are also available at the L-P Greeter’s Desk from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on school days or at the door on the night of the event.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the L-P Foundation which supports academic and extracurricular programs and activities that fall outside of the regular L-P annual banquet.