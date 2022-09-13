Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for Under-40 recognitions

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that nominations for its first annual 40 Under Forty recognitions are now open.

IVAC is seeking nominations for those individuals who live or work in La Salle, Bureau, or Putnam counties and are making a difference the communities whether it be through the work they do, time they volunteer or leadership they provide.

If you know someone who live or works in La Salle, Bureau, or Putnam counties and is involved in local organizations and will be 39 years old or younger on Dec. 31, they can be nominated.