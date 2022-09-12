Putnam County Historical Society to participate in Hennepin Heritage on Sept. 17

The Putnam County Historical Society will participate in Hennepin Heritage Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Agricultural Museum, 501 Old Highway 26, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Moews Seed Company neon sign, a Putnam County landmark at the Moews headquarters along Highway 71 for decades, has been restored and mounted on the Museum Annex.

There will be old time children’s games outside at the Society Meeting House, 403 Old Highway 26, from 11 to 12 a.m. This will be followed by Megan Baznik presenting a Storytelling Workshop sponsored by the Putnam County Library inside the Meeting House from 12 to 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and both the Agricultural Museum and the Meeting House are handicapped accessible. Masks will be available for those who want them.