Peru firefighter Dennis Lemmer retires after 42 and a half years of service

After an extensive 42 1/2 years of service, Peru firefighter Dennis Lemmer has retired.

Fire Chief Jeff King said that 25 to 30 years normally is a great length for a career. Anything longer is unusual and very special.

King said he’s known Lemmer for 23 years, and on his last day the department hosted a small ceremony to honor him. “He’s going to be missed, terribly missed,” King said. “He was very good at what he did.”

Before Lemmer spent his 42 1/2 years with the Peru Fire Department, he spent an additional three years as a volunteer with the Mendota Fire Department.

Initially, Lemmer was hired in Peru as a fire chauffeur. He spent time training and later his title changed to a fire apparatus engineer once he received state certification. His job was to make connections to the hydrant and the truck so water flowed, controlling where the water went and where it came from.

Lemmer’s wife, Jamie, said his career at Peru was defined by his ability to move the department forward.

Lemmer was the first state-certified firefighter at the department, and a few years later state certification was mandatory for all. Additionally, Lemmer led a group of two other firefighters that became the first in the area to get scuba certified to perform underwater rescues.

“I love the city of Peru,” Lemmer said. “I have had the ability to work with a lot of very interesting and nice people.”

Lemmer said the state requires service for police and fire to be done at age 65, and he said he wanted to work as long as he could. Jamie said her husband has been nostalgic and a little sad about leaving the department and his friends behind. But, Lemmer won’t be far as he lives only two blocks from the station.

In terms of his retirement, the two have big plans. They’re going “cruising.”

Jamie said they always wanted do an Alaskan cruise when Lemmer retired. His last official day was Aug. 20 and on Aug 23 the two were on a cruise ship to Alaska. He also plans to be a courier driver and continue to play music in his band.

Lemmer plays guitar and is the lead vocalist in the RoadTrip band. The band has played at Centennial Park in Peru for music in the park events. Lemmer’s been in several bands throughout his life and he said he’s looking forward to continue playing music in his retirement.

“The city and fire department have been a very important part of both our lives and we want to thank everyone,” Jamie said. “I don’t know that Dennis’ career could’ve lasted as long as it did without them.”