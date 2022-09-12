September 12, 2022
PC Rotary and PCHS Interact to co-host Red Cross blood drive on Sept. 16

Drive to be held from 1 to 6 p.m.

Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the American Legion, located at 209 N. McCoy in Granville.

This drive is co-sponsored by PCHS Interact and the Putnam County Rotary Club in honor and memory of those who were victims of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and the efforts of all emergency responders.

Students age 16 and older, school staff and community members are encouraged to scheduled a time to donate.

To schedule and pre-register, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-773-2767.

In addition to saving lives, blood donations will help the school qualify for Red Cross scholarships to be awarded in the spring.