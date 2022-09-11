State Rep. Lance Yednock to host free community resource fair on Sept. 28 in Oglesby

Rep. Yednock, D-Ottawa, is hosting his first Illinois Valley Connect!, a free community resource fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Lehigh Memorial Park in Oglesby.

State and local agencies, and local businesses and organizations will unite at the Park with raffles, music and exhibitions aimed at helping people learn more about and take advantage of services and programs for constituencies of all ages and backgrounds.

Vendors include Illinois Department of Public Health’s Wellness on Wheels mobile unit: offering immunizations and various health screenings; Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ new Choose Copi program, highlighting ways to prepare and eat the invasive fish formerly known as Asian carp; Illinois Attorney General’s office on scam awareness, Illinois Comptroller’s office and Illinois Arts Council booths, Illinois Valley Community College on local educational opportunities, Local social service organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Bridges, La Salle CASA, Horizon House and the Illinois Food Pantry and Resources for seniors and veterans and booths featuring local businesses.

Rep. Yednock said the idea for the community resource fair came together as he talked with local constituents this summer about growing needs across the district.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the soaring costs of inflation have taken a great toll on many people,” Yednock said. “But I know there are many state and local organizations who are ready to help. I hope everyone can come out for free to Illinois Valley Connect on September 28th to learn more about the excellent programs and services available right here in our district, and have a great time connecting with their neighbors.”

Fair exhibitors are still being accepted through Yednock’s office, by contacting Murri Briel at murribriel.staterepyednock@gmail.com.

Updates on Illinois Valley Connect leading into the Sept. 28 event can be found on Rep. Yednock’s Facebook page.