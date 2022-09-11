Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Sept. 19

The Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser with proceeds to benefit equipment purchases and upgrades from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at 111 Fifth St. in Peru. Tickets for the event are $10.

Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service is a non-for-profit organization, funded by donations, fundraisers and call volume. The organization does not receive funding based on the taxpayer’s dollar.

New equipment purchases include medical bags, ambulance upgrades and station upgrades for personnel.

The organization will host the event as a drive-through set up with no dine-in locations in place.

Dinner will include spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread and a dessert item with options available. Drinks are sold separately. Dinners can be picked up in the back lot near the ambulance bays.

Tickets will be available the day of the event and donations are also accepted for those who are unable to attend.