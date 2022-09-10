SRCCF’s Women Inspired Network to open grant season through Sept. 30

The Women Inspired Network, an initiative of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, will award $13,500 in grant funding to one or more local charities again this year.

The organization, comprised of women throughout La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties, has awarded more than $67,000 in the past five years to local charitable organizations who look to support and enhance the lives of women and children in the region.

The funds for the awards are contributed by members and friends of WIN throughout the year and are awarded through a competitive grant process. Applications for grant funding can be submitted until 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 by any non-profit organization with a mission that includes empowering women and children to lead their best lives.

Applications for funding will be reviewed by the WIN Grant Review Team and finalists will present their case for support at the next WIN meeting on October 12. All members are encouraged to attend and guests are welcome.

Grant funding will be awarded at the annual Celebration of Giving on November 13, 2022.

Ninety-six percent of the funds contributed throughout the year to the Network are returned to the community through annual grants and used to grow the WIN Endowment which will support women and children throughout Starved Rock Country in perpetuity.

To obtain a WIN 2022 Grant Application, learn more about the Women’s Inspired Network or become a member, visit www.womeninspired.network; find WIN on Facebook or contact the Foundation office at 815-252-2906. New members are always welcome.