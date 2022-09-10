September 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

New Century Republicans to host annual membership drive on Sept. 24 in La Salle

Event will be held in La Salle

By Shaw Local News Network
Congress 16th District candidate Darin LaHood

Congress 16th District candidate Darin LaHood (Photo Provided by Darin LaHood )

New Century Republicans will host its annual membership drive at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at St. Roch’s Event space, located at 548 Crosat St. in La Salle.

Guest speakers for the event include Congressman Darin LaHood, Congressional Candidate Scott Gryder, State Treasurer Candidate Tom Demmer, Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy, Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Tom Bennett.

NCR is a political action committee founded in 1984 to help elect qualified conservative candidates to office and to provide opportunities for its members to meet their elected representatives.

Basic membership is $100 per year and includes three events annually. Table sponsorships for this event are also available.

For additional information, contact Jim Matthews at jtmatts@gmail.com or Liz Bishop at 815-224-8119.