IVCC’s Hispanic Leadership Team to host Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15

Illinois Valley Community College’s Hispanic Leadership Team is excited to host Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15

The month’s activities at IVCC include a student showcase, immigration services, Latino-inspired cuisine and more.

The celebration opens with IVCC Hispanic Student Showcase at noon Friday, Sept. 16, in Room C316. Hispanic students will share their heritage and customs; food and drinks will be served.

Jon Breslin of Via-Valley Immigrant Advocates in Ottawa will present Immigration updates and services at noon Monday, Sept. 19, in CTC124. The nonprofit agency offers low-cost immigration services to students and families. Food and drink will be served.

Jalapeno’s Food Demonstration is at noon Monday, Sept. 26, in CTC123. Guests will learn the basics of cooking traditional Mexican food.

Make Your Own Pinata Workshop is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in CTC124-125. Participants will learn the origin of the pinata and make one from scratch. Food and drink will be served.