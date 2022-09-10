Bureau, Putnam and La Salle Counties to hold transportation meeting on Sept. 23

The next Human Services Transportation Plan for Region 3 will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Mendota Moose Lodge at 211 East 12th St. in Mendota.

Region 3 includes Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Putnam Counties.

Individuals with an interest in public transportation and human service organizations serving individuals who use public transportation are invited to attend.

The Human Services Transportation Plan aims to identify transportation needs and develop solutions to improve transportation services for the general public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes and veterans.

For more information, contact hstp@ncicg or call 815-433-5830.