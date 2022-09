Saint George Orthodox Church will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 211 East Minnesota Street.

The event will feature child and adult clothing, household items and Peru Catholic School uniforms.

The church will also be hosting Rips Night on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 and a bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10.