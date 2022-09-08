La Salle Library to virtually host master gardener, Natalie Martin, on Sept. 13

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host master gardener and professional educator, Natalie Martin, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Martin will present “The Humble Potato.”
In this program, Martin will demonstrate on camera a potato-based recipe for breakfast, lunch and dinner, provide cooking tips for enjoying the garden vegetable and discuss the kinds of potatoes and their uses.
This program is free and open to the public, but does require registration at https://bit.ly/3AlxBvH. For more information, contact the library at 815-223-2341.