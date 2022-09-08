Illinois Valley Beekeeping Club to hold meeting on Sept. 9

The Illinois Valley Beekeeping Club will hold its next meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at the La Salle County Extension Office located at 1689 North 31st Road in Ottawa.

This is a support group for people interested in getting started keeping bees or people who are currently beekeepers. You do not have to be a member to attend.

There is a $20 a year charge to become a member include $10 for IVBA and $10 for ISBA. The group gets information from down state and a quarterly newsletter.

The October meeting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 at 1689 North 31st Rd. in Ottawa.