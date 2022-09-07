First Federal Savings Bank to host financial expert Terry Savage presentation for customers

First Federal Savings Bank will host financial expert Terry Savage for a presentation on personal finance to its customers on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. at 633 La Salle Street in Ottawa.

Savage is a nationally recognized expert on personal finance, the economy and the markets. She writes a weekly personal finance column syndicated in major newspapers by Tribune Content Agency.

She is the author of four best-selling books on personal finance. A new edition of her best-selling book, The Savage Truth on Money, is now available on Amazon. The first edition was named one of the top ten money books of the year by Amazon.

Savage also appears frequently on national television and radio programs, commenting on the financial markets and current economic events. She is featured on WGN Radio and WGN-TV in Chicago, with a weekly personal finance segment.

Savage started her career as a stockbroker, and became a founding member and first woman trader on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. She now serves on the Board of Directors of CME Group, parent company of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. She has also served on the boards of McDonald’s Corporation and Pennzoil Corporation.

She has won numerous awards, including the National Press Club award for Outstanding Consumer Journalism, and the Outstanding Personal Finance Columnist award given by the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

More information on Savage can be found at www.TerrySavage.com.