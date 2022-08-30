La Salle-Peru High students earn national recognition

La Salle-Peru High School students have recently earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded national African American, Hispanic, indigenous and/or rural/small town recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

The following five LPHS students received the National Rural and Small Town Award: Autumn Bunzell, Christine Ricci, Connor Fundell, Emily Bonnell and Jacob Quick.

“All five of our students have distinguished themselves as exemplar students at LPHS, and I am proud to see that a national level organization has also recognized their level of achievement. They are very deserving of this honor,” said Ingrid Cushing, LPHS Principal.

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latin, indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

”We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”