Ryan Carlson of Henry wins 2022 Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Master Showmanship Contest

The Master Showmanship contest, sponsored by Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, was held at the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show on Wednesday, July 20. The winner of this contest received the privilege to compete at the Illinois State Fair.

This year’s Marshall-Putnam winner was Ryan Carlson, son of Gary and Rita Carlson, of Henry, Illinois.

Carlson is a member of the Henry Guys & Gals 4-H club, Marshall-Putnam 4-H Federation and is an Ambassador for Marshall-Putnam 4-H.

The Master Showmanship runner-up was Kayden Eilts, son of Jamie and Brenda Eilts, of Toluca, Illinois. Eilts is a member of the L-W Achievers 4-H club.

The competition is open to 4-H members ages 14-18 to show their skills with beef, sheep and swine. The competitors are judged on their knowledge of the species, ability to handle each animal and overall showmanship skills.