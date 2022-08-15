Mary Chambers of Edward Jones in Lacon receives professional designation

Financial Advisor Mary Chambers of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Lacon has earned the Accredited Asset Management Specialist professional designation.

To earn this designation, Chambers successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning, passed a comprehensive final exam and agreed to abide by the College’s Code of Conduct.

AAMS training examines various investment strategies that are crucial for making decisions in the asset-management process. Study topics include investments and insurance, as well as tax, retirement and estate considerations.

Chambers and branch office administrator Corie Renz can be reached at 309-246-2008. You may also visit Chambers’ website at www.edwardjones.com/mary-chambers.