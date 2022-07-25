Putnam County Community Theatre presents “The Play that Goes Wrong” on July 29, 30 and 31

Putnam County Community Theatre, in cooperation with Dramatist Play Services, Inc, will be presenting The Play that Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The performances are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29; 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the Putnam County High School.

The story follows the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

This 1920s whodunit has an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with consequences.

Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s goal is to leave you aching with laughter

The cast of characters include Eric Masini, Jordan Ladson, Hunter Pratt, Austin Hack, Katrien Holocker, Wesley Grimshaw, Lillian Sandberg and Mavrick Holocker. The production is directed by Natalie Hulstrom and Meridith Donahue.

Tickets are $15. Proceeds from the production will go to the PC Theatre and lighting upgrades. Tickets are available by calling 815-714-8744 or by emailing hulstromn@pcschools535.org.

Seating is assigned and tickets will be available at the door. Pre-ordered tickets will be available at will call. Doors will open 30 minutes before the show.