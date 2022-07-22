Granville National Bank announces 2022 Erna A Moews Scholarship recipient

The Granville National Bank, Trustee for the Erna A Moews Educational Trust, has been notified that the winner for the trust’s 2022-2023 scholarship is Jace Schorn, son of Dale and Carey Schorn of Granville.

The recipient is chosen on the consideration of scholarship and community service activities. One must be a resident of Granville Township and meet other criteria set up under the Erna Moews Will.

The recipient will receive $939.00 for the 2022-2023 academic year. The applicant is chosen by a committee which consists of the local school district superintendent and one other school administrator.

The committee shall make awards to those students who are enrolled in the College of Architecture or the College of Fine Arts or any College in which the applicant will be working toward a degree with a major in any science, mathematics or computer degree.