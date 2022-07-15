IVCC sets budget controlling costs, freezing tuition, offering more scholarships and financial aid

The Illinois Valley Community College board Thursday approved a tentative $37.5 million budget for fiscal 2023.

The budget represents an 8% increase in revenue over 2022, due mainly to $4.1 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. Expenditures are $39 million, a 13% increase, again due primarily to relief fund expenses.

“The roughly $1.5 million difference between revenue and expenses will be covered by fund balances for ongoing PHS projects,” said Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton at an audit finance committee meeting prior to the full board meeting.

The operating budget is balanced at $24 million, an 11% hike over 2022.

IVCC President Jerry Corcoran said the college is “controlling costs by freezing tuition, offering students more scholarships, significant financial aid” and “using fund balances for much-needed facility enhancements.”

A public hearing and final budget approval are Aug. 18. View the tentative budget at https://www.ivcc.edu/businessservices/financial-budgets/FY2023_Tentative_Budget.pdf

In other action, trustees approved:

Mary Beth Herron, new director of human resources. (Photo provided courtesy of Fran Brolley)

Shannon Slaight-Brown, new art instructor. (Photo provided courtesy of Fran Brolley)

The appointment of Mary Beth Herron as director of human resources effective Aug. 8. Herron was director of human resources at St. Margaret’s Health-Peru and the former Illinois Valley Community Hospital.

The appointment of Shannon Slaight-Brown as full-time art instructor effective Aug. 11. Slaight-Brown was a part-time instructor at Illinois Central College and an instructional assistant at Illinois State University.

The retirement request of manufacturing technology instructor Tim Bias effective Aug. 10.

Student athletic insurance coverage with 1st Agency for $25,064 and student athletic catastrophic insurance coverage with Zevitz Student Accident Insurance for $2,990.

An updated risk management policy.

The $1,050,000 bid of P.J. Hoerr of Peoria and Bloomington-Normal for exterior building work.

Furniture bids for the D201 CETLA/Performing Arts room from KI for $79,278 and Wenger for $18,921.

Reimbursement of $236 in expenses for trustee Jane Goetz to attend the June 10-11 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Convention in Chicago. Goetz was recognized for participating in 15 or more ICCTA professional development seminars. She was joined at the awards banquet by IVCC Paul Simon Essay Contest winner Ty Perin, 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Dr. Holly Novak (with sister Dr. Kim Novak), and Corcoran.

Annual ICCTA membership renewal for $11,550.

Closed session minutes from June 9.

Trustees learned: