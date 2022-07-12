Putnam County Board open to contract with Illinois State Police; specifics need finalized

After discussion during Monday’s monthly meeting, the Putnam County Board will present a contract to the Illinois State Police to set up an office in the county’s Emergency Management Agency building.

The building is located at 1120 Old Highway 26 in Hennepin and also houses the county’s emergency management staff and serves as an emergency operations center.

The contract has been discussed during previous meetings and has been awaiting official go ahead due to specifics within the wording of the contract.

Putnam County State’s Attorney, Christina Judd Mennie, stated during the meeting that ISP would not identify the county if anyone was hurt on the property.

“That’s something that they said they have never done and they have several buildings throughout the state that don’t require it,” Mennie said. “I don’t like doing things like that.”

Mennie went on to state that ISP suggested language in the contract that would state only troopers would be allowed in the building and not the general public.

Mennie also stated that she would like to include language stating that if there was an injury in the building, that ISP would be responsible of taking care of it.

The board stated that it would be in favor of housing the organization in the building if specifics are agreed to moving forward.

“Obviously the benefits, in case something does happen catastrophic, we would have the state police headquartered here in the county,” Board President Charlie Lenkaitis said. “To utilize that space is a good thing.”

Mennie was unanimously given approval to draw up a contract with the preferred language and present it to the Illinois State Police.