Regional Transportation meeting for Bureau, La Salle and Putnam counties set July 22

The Human Services Transportation Plan Transportation Committee for Region 3, including Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Putnam counties, will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the Mendota Moose Lodge, 211 E. 12th St.

Individuals with an interest in public transportation are encouraged to attend, especially human service organizations serving individuals who use public transportation. For information, email info.@ncicg.org or call 815-433-5830.

The Regional Transportation Committee is responsible for the development and implementation of the Human Services Transportation Plan.

The HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for the public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes and veterans.

The Illinois Department of Transportation formed an agreement with North Central Illinois Council of Governments for the purposes of preparing, implementing and updating the plan for Region 1 and Region 3.

For information about NCICG, HSTP or special accommodations, call Katie Henson at 815-433-5830.