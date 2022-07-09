OSF St. Paul in Mendota will host July 15 blood drive

OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, in conference room C.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to OSF St. Paul and many other communities in the region. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All people age 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.