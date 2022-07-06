ICC authorizes $3 million for highway-rail crossings in Bureau, La Salle, Putnam and Rock Island Counties

The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved three stipulated agreements authorizing the use of approximately $3.1 million in Grade Crossing Protection Funds to help pay for the installation of automatic warning devices at eleven highway-rail grade crossings of the Iowa Interstate Railroad Tracks in Bureau, La Salle, Putnam and Rock Island counties.

“Public safety near and around trains is a high priority for the Illinois Commerce Commission,” ICC Commissioner Carrie Zalewski said. “Installing automatic warning devices at these crossings will provide pedestrians, motorists and rail employees with greater protection. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables project like these to become a reality.”

Agreement 2208 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at four crossings of the IAIS in Peru. The crossings are located on Pine Street, Plain Street, Putnam Street and Pike Street.

Agreement 2217 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at four crossings of the IAIS in Bureau County. The crossings are located at Depot Street in De Pue, East Street in De Pue, East Nebraska Street in Bureau Junction, and East Main Street in Tiskilwa.

Agreement 2218 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at three crossings in Putnam, Marshall, and Rock Island Counties. The crossings are located at Main Street near Bureau in Putnam County, CR 1450 North near Henry in Marshall County and at North 1st Avenue in Carbon Cliff in Rock Island County.

The total combined estimated cost of the new automatic warning devices is $3,300,000. Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $3,135,000.

IAIS will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices at the crossings.

All work is to be completed within 18 months of the order date.