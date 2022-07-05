July 05, 2022
Shaw Local
Marshall-Putnam County Fair Pageant set for Sunday, July 10

Little Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Pageants will be held

By Shaw Local News Network
The Marshall-Putnam County Fair Pageant will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry. Left to Right: Dayton Maubach, Nadia Kessling, 2021 Miss Braden Schrock, Madison Stanbary.

The Marshall-Putnam County Fair Pageant will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry.

The Little Miss pageant will begin at 4 p.m. in the Hunt building, followed at 5:30 p.m. by the Junior and Miss pageant.

The event also will recognize past and visiting royalty during the Jr./Miss pageant.

The Marshall-Putnam County Fair Pageant will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry. Left to Right: Stella Rowe, Hayden Meachum, Maggie Dorsey, Isabella Gaspardo, 2021 Jr. Miss Lexi Rowe, Emma Kay Gaspardo, Abigail McCasky, Audrey Chambers, Kyndal Hattan.

This year, every contestant will be decorating a jar for the People’s Choice award, which will take place along with online voting.

If you would like to vote for your favorite contestant online, go to the Marshall-Putnam Fair Pageant’s Facebook page or bring your coins or cash to vote for your favorite contestant in person.

The pageant is presented with the support of sponsors Grandma Rosie’s Sweet Treats, LaPrairie Mutual Insurance and BKL Management LLC.

Left to Right: Avalynn McAvoy, Presley Skaggs, Kalysta Hicks, Emily Gifford, Leah Chambers, Trinity Frawley, 2021 Little Miss Anna Poignant, Emilia Mccasky, Payton Newell, Avery Kelly, Olivia Erjavsek, Emma Newell Not in Picture: Sophie Demerly, Hazel Demerly, Kameron Kolb, Cooper Martin

