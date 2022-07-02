Hennepin will host July 4 activities

Hennepin will be celebrating its 45th July 4 Celebration with a number of activities, including a cruise-in, fireworks, bags tournament and 5k, at different locations throughout the day.

At the Hennepin pool

6:30 to 7:30 a.m.: Run/walk registration

7:30 a.m.: Bob Rahm Memorial Run for Kids

8 a.m.: Movin’ for Music 5k run/walk

9 to 11 a.m.: Pancake and sausage breakfast

At Walter Durley Boyle Park

11:30 a.m.: Bags tourney registration, beer garden opens

Noon: Food vendors open, music and announcements by Ladd Sound Production

12:15 p.m.: Bags tourney begins

1 p.m.: Kids games and inflatables

2 to 4 p.m.: Bingo, face painting.

At Ernest Bassi Park - Village Hall

10 a.m.: Cruise-in registration

Noon to 4 p.m.: Cruise-in with cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. Food available from Boy Scout Troop 1093

Courthouse stage

5 p.m.: Community band performance

5:30 p.m.: “Star Spangled Banner” and Citizen of the Year Award

6 to 9 p.m.: She’s a Maybe, live music

9:30 p.m.: Thunder on the Illinois Fireworks, riverfront

10 to midnight: DJ Chucky Rosay