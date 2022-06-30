Spring Valley Police Department kicks off rubber ducky hunt Saturday

The Spring Valley Police Department is hosting a rubber ducky hunt ahead of its National Night Out planned Aug. 2.

Beginning Saturday, residents can start looking for the first round of 150 hidden ducks. Another 150 ducks will be hidden Saturday, July 16.

Scan the QR code found with the duck, snap a photo of yourself with your duck, and post to the Spring Valley Police Department Facebook page. Children should have permission from their parents before posting.

Then on Aug. 2, bring the duck to National Night Out at Kirby Park for a prize.

All ducks will be hidden within Spring Valley city limits. Ducks will not be in areas requiring digging, climbing or areas that pose a safety risk to hunters. No ducks will be placed on private property or cemeteries.

There is a limit of one duck per person.