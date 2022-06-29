Hennepin Park District to sponsor Gerrie’s Craft Corner from July 11-15

The Hennepin Park District will be sponsoring Gerrie’s Craft Corner from noon to 1 p.m. during the week of July 11-15 in the Hennepin Park District Community Room.
Participants will be making a variety of crafts throughout the week. Cost of this activity is free for Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents and $5 for all other areas.
The organization will take a maximum of 12 participants each day. You may call and reserve a spot. Otherwise, it will be on a first come first serve basis.
Participants are invited to stay after crafts for open swim at no additional charge. Children 11 and under may stay up to 3 hours if not accompanied by an adult and children under 45 inches must have an adult in the pool area with them.
For more information, call the Hennepin Pool at 815-925-7319 or email at hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.