Hennepin Park District to sponsor Gerrie’s Craft Corner from July 11-15

The Hennepin Park District will be sponsoring Gerrie’s Craft Corner from noon to 1 p.m. during the week of July 11-15 in the Hennepin Park District Community Room.

Participants will be making a variety of crafts throughout the week. Cost of this activity is free for Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents and $5 for all other areas.

The organization will take a maximum of 12 participants each day. You may call and reserve a spot. Otherwise, it will be on a first come first serve basis.

Participants are invited to stay after crafts for open swim at no additional charge. Children 11 and under may stay up to 3 hours if not accompanied by an adult and children under 45 inches must have an adult in the pool area with them.