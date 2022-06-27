4 injured in Earlville-area crash, Bradford man flown to Downers Grove hospital

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon south of Earlville, including a Bradford man who was taken by medical helicopter to a Downers Grove hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

According to La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies, Haley R. Rogers, 20, of Sheridan, was eastbound on North 42nd Road shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, when she failed to stop at the intersection stop sign, crossing the path of Constance J. Miller, 78, of Ottawa, who was traveling northbound on East 14th Road.

Miller was unable to avoid Rogers’ vehicle, striking the passenger side, deputies said. Rogers and a rear seat passenger Vanessa E. Pyle, 20, of Mendota, were taken to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich with minor injuries by Mendota Ambulance, according to deputies.

A front seat passenger in Rogers’ vehicle Garrett L. Scott, 20, of Bradford, was taken by Lifestar Helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with possible life threatening injuries, deputies said.

Miller’s vehicle caught fire and was extinguished by Earlville firefighters. Miller was extricated from her vehicle by bystanders. She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich by Earlville Ambulance with serious but not life threatening injuries, deputies said.

Rogers was cited on complaints of disobeying a stop sign failure to yield or stop at intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, deputies said.