Starved Rock media honors Stephen Charles Vogler with IVCC scholarship in his name

Starved Rock Media, in association with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, created Wednesday the Stephen Charles Vogler Memorial Scholarship.

Vogler, the original principal shareholder of Starved Rock Media, would’ve celebrated his 72nd birthday on Wednesday, June 22.

The $1,220 dollar award will be given annually to one student majoring in electronics or communications at Illinois Valley Community College — to celebrate Vogler’s life and generosity.

Vogler dedicated his life to WLPO, WAJK and 96.5 as chief engineer. In death his generosity has allowed these stations to remain 100% locally owned and operated, said Starved Rock Media president and general manager John Spencer.

“Local media plays a vital role in our community and Starved Rock Media is committed to giving back to the communities we serve,” Spencer said.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation connects people who care with causes that matter. More than $3.7 million in charitable contributions have been made to the foundation, with more than $1.7 million dollars returned to the community.