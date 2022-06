The Spring Valley Municipal Band recently performed its first concert of the season. Pictured from (front to back) are French horn players Ray Younger, Luke Suarez and Lisa Hallen. Future concert dates are June 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22 at Hall High School; and Aug. 11 at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival. All concerts are free and begin at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Karen Klopcic)