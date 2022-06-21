Eyes on Enterprise: New Spring Valley restaurant opens

Tamaleria Rosy Tamales y Champurrado is scheduled to open Tuesday at 210 E. St. Paul St. in downtown Spring Valley. Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson announced the opening during Monday’s City Council meeting.

The restaurant will feature homemade tortillas and quesadillas, along with fresh tamales.

Call 815-995-3690 with any questions.

