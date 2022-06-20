Group of local livestock families seek donations for preservation of Marshall-Putnam swine barn

A small committee of livestock families are interested in preserving the original hog barn on the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds.

After presenting concerns to the Marshall-Putnam Fair Board, the group, in conjunction with the fair board, are seeking donations from the public.

Volunteers, grants and donations helped remove and replace the roof of the 4-H hog barn in 2019. Now the original hog barn is in need of major repairs.

The swine department is one of the largest at the County Fair and provides an opportunity for families to exhibit their hogs.

“We know many of you have great memories of your time at your county fair,” A letter to Friends of the Marshall-Putnam Fair stated. “Here’s an opportunity for you to help support the fair with this historical project so future generations can also create memories of their own.”

Donations to the project will be honored on the hog barn as Grand Champion Friends for donations more than $3,000, Champion Friend for donations between $1,000 and $2,999 and Reserve Champion Friend for donations under $1,000.

Checks can be made payable to the Marshall-Putnam Fair. For more information on how to donate, contact Kennedi at 815-992-2572 or Darla at 309-251-0838.