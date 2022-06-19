‘Into the Woods’ hits Stage 212 for three weekends in July

Stage 212 in La Salle will take a new look at familiar fairy tales with its July production of “Into The Woods,” a Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Inspired by works by the Brothers Grimm, “Into The Woods” is a dark musical fairy tale with a twist. The story follows a baker and his wife who have been cursed by a witch and are unable to have children. To reverse the witch’s spell, they must venture into the woods to procure magical items from classic fairy tales.

“Into The Woods” features adult themes and content, and parental discretion is advised. Patrons are advised that the production contains flashing lights and loud sounds.

Featured in the cast are Shea Rathburn as the narrator, Ashley Hurst as Cinderella, Reid Tomasson as Jack, Simon R. Tiffin as the baker, Trisha Nicole Bagby as the baker’s wife, Megan Cullinan as Cinderella’s stepmother, Nora Maier as Florinda, Olivia Bergfeld as Lucinda, Kelly Johnson as Jack’s mother, Kylie Atkins as Little Red Riding Hood, Serena Rogers as the witch, Mike Maier as Cinderella’s father, Karen Lesman as Cinderella’s mother/granny, Jeff Sudakov as the mysterious man, Jake Jakielski as Cinderella’s prince/wolf, Ella Bergfeld as Rapunzel, Griffin Tabor as Rapunzel’s prince, Fredrick Davis as the steward, Emily Kmetz as Gretel, Andrew Beer as Pinocchio, Maddie Stanbary as Rumpelstiltskin, Sangita Allen as the Giant’s wife, Jamie Parks as Briar Rose/harp and Emily Boes as Snow White.

Production staff includes director Kevin J. Alleman, assistant director Reid Tomasson, producer Traci Tomasson, production assistants Ella Johns and Grace McCormick, stage manager Mia Carretto, casting consultants Zoe Starkey and Kristyn Szwajka, set construction coordinator Cory Tomasson, dialect coach Sidney Megeff, fight choreographer Grace Irvin, costumer Narissa Keller and makeup/wig coordinators Mary Arellano and Sarah Hunter.

“Into The Woods” will be presented at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle, over three consecutive weekends: July 15-17, July 22-24 and July 29-31. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning July 5, and can be bought by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays or 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, or by calling 815-224-3025 during box office hours. Tickets also are available at stage212.org.

Stage 212 will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for Phase 5 of COVID-19 response.

“Into The Woods” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials also are supplied by MTI.