La Salle pool staff find a magazine for a handgun inside locker room, police arrest 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody at La Salle pool on a complaint of disorderly conduct Friday afternoon after police said he brought a device, known as a magazine, that holds ammunition in a handgun. A gun itself was not found at the pool.

La Salle officers responded to the call at about 3:53 p.m. Friday from Veterans Memorial Pool staff a firearm may be in the men’s locker room.

According to a report from La Salle police, swimming pool staff locked down the locker room, contacted police, the staff then found a magazine for a handgun and turned it over to police.

La Salle officers located a 15-year-old suspect, then searched the premises, including viewing the swimming pool’s surveillance video, however, a firearm was not found, the police report said.

The boy was taken into custody and released to his guardian with the complaint of disorderly conduct referred to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Juvenile Division.

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said the boy has been banned from the pool.

The incident remains under investigation by the La Salle Police Department.